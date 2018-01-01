

Sevilla’s Banega to Miss Next 2 Games with Left Hamstring Injury



SEVILLE, Spain – Argentina midfielder Ever Banega is due to sit out Sevilla’s next two games after suffering an injury to his left hamstring earlier this week, the La Liga club said on Friday.



The 29-year-old was replaced on Wednesday by his compatriot Guido Pizarro in the second half of the Copa del Rey semifinal against Leganes, which ended 2-1 in favor of Sevilla, due to physical discomfort.



“Center-midfielder Ever Banega has suffered a muscular injury to his left hamstring, with medical scans confirming fears following Wednesday’s match against Leganes,” Sevilla said.



Banega is to miss the upcoming La Liga matches against Girona and Las Palmas, set to take place on Feb. 11 and Feb. 17, respectively.



“His progression in the next few days will determine how long the midfielder is sidelined for,” the statement added.



