 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Puerto Rico’s Criollos de Caguas Repeat as Caribbean Series Baseball Champs



GUADALAJARA, Mexico – Puerto Rico’s Criollos de Caguas came from behind to defeat Dominican squad Aguilas Cibaeñas 9-4 in the Caribbean Series final and win the regional baseball title for the second straight year.

It was an emotional victory for the side from Puerto Rico, a United States commonwealth that was devastated last fall by Hurricane Maria and had difficulty even in organizing a winter league season.

The situation appeared bleak for the Criollos late in Thursday night’s final at Estadio Panamericano in the western city of Guadalajara, with Aguilas Cibaeñas leading 4-1 after six and a half innings.

But the Puerto Ricans erupted for five runs in the bottom of the seventh, three of them coming on a home run by catcher Jonathan Morales that gave Criollos a 6-4 lead.

Earlier that inning, Aguilas had opened the door to the rally by walking lead-off hitter Anthony Garcia and David Vidal, both of whom scored on a single by Ruben Gotay.

Morales’ round-tripper brought home Gotay and Dayron Varona, who had reached on a single.

The Puerto Ricans then tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning thanks to a double by Johnny Monell that drove in Jesmuel Valentin and Anthony Garcia and a single by Gotay that brought home Monell.

With their victory in Thursday’s final, the Criollos won their fifth title at this annual competition, which features the champions of Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

The Criollos also won last year’s Caribbean Series, played in Culiacan, Mexico, but the 2018 title was about more than just baseball.

After Category 4 Hurricane Maria battered Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, 2017, and devastated the island’s electrical grid (around 40 percent of the US commonwealth’s residents are still without power more than four months later), the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League opted to play a reduced winter schedule.

All of the contests also were played during the day due to a lack of electricity.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved