

CAS Decision to Retain Ban on 47 Russian Athletes Good News, WADA Says



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The World Anti-Doping agency hailed on Friday a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport that refused to overturn a ban by the International Olympic Committee on 47 Russian athletes, preventing them from participating in the PyeongChang Winter games over doping charges.



WADA president Craig Reedie said in a statement it was welcome news for athletes and for all others who care for clean sport and integrity of the games.



“The timing of these decisions just before the opening ceremony in PyeongChang is good as it will reassure athletes and others that only Russian athletes, which have met strict anti-doping criteria will be participating in the Games,” he added.



The CAS had dismissed the appeals of the athletes just a few hours before the inauguration of the games on Friday saying that the decision by the IOC to create an invitation list of Russian athletes was not a sanction but an eligibility decision.



The IOC had earlier banned the 47 athletes from participating in PyeongChang over a doping scandal and they could have only participated if they were invited by the IOC.



WADA welcomed the remark made by the CAS in its ruling that it was faced with evaluating an unprecedented response to an extraordinary situation, that is, a state-sponsored doping scheme.



