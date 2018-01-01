 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Switzerland Sets New Olympic Curling Record with Six Points in Final End

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Switzerland’s Jenny Perret and Martin Rios set on Friday a new Olympic record for curling at the PyeongChang Games, scoring six points in the eighth and final end of their mixed doubles match against American siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton.

The Swiss duo, the reigning world champions in the mixed doubles discipline, scored six points in the eighth end, which is a new Olympic record, according to the World Curling Federation.

With their third win in their four games of the group phase, the Swiss duo share the first place with teams from Canada, Norway and Russia in the Olympic debut of the mixed doubles event.

Their only defeat came at the hands of Norway’s team in their last game of Friday in Gangneung.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved