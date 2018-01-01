HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Switzerland Sets New Olympic Curling Record with Six Points in Final End



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Switzerland’s Jenny Perret and Martin Rios set on Friday a new Olympic record for curling at the PyeongChang Games, scoring six points in the eighth and final end of their mixed doubles match against American siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton.



The Swiss duo, the reigning world champions in the mixed doubles discipline, scored six points in the eighth end, which is a new Olympic record, according to the World Curling Federation.



With their third win in their four games of the group phase, the Swiss duo share the first place with teams from Canada, Norway and Russia in the Olympic debut of the mixed doubles event.



Their only defeat came at the hands of Norway’s team in their last game of Friday in Gangneung.



