Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Taiwan to Probe Construction of Building That Collapsed in Quake

TAIPEI – The public prosecutor’s office in the Taiwanese city of Hualien announced on Friday it will probe for possible human errors in design, construction or modification of the Yun Men Tsui Ti building, which collapsed in the recent Taiwan quake that had killed 10 people and injured 275.

The prosecutors will review construction licenses and renovation applications to ensure the building was earthquake resistant, Hualien’s chief prosecutor Wang Yi-jen said at a press conference.

Seven people are still believed to be trapped in the building following a magnitude-6.4 earthquake that shook the city on Tuesday.

Rescue teams have been working round the clock at the building site amid fears of further collapses due to frequent aftershocks.

Those missing, including a Canadian couple and a Chinese family of five, are believed to be trapped inside the rooms of Hotel Meilun, in the same building, which tilted by more than 30 degrees following the earthquake.

Taiwan is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for intense seismic activities, and was hit by a magnitude-7.6 earthquake in 1999 that killed at least 2,415 people.
 

