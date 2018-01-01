HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Google to Review India’s $21 Million Fine over Unfair Practice



NEW DELHI – Tech giant Google said on Friday it was reviewing a decision by the Competition Commission of India, which fined it $21 million, accusing it of abusing its dominant position in the market.



A Google spokesperson told EFE that the accusation was based on “narrow concerns” and Google was looking into them to assess next steps.



“The Competition Commission of India has confirmed that, on the majority of issues it examined, our conduct complies with Indian competition laws,” he added.



CCI had imposed the fine Thursday after taking into consideration the revenue generated by its operations in India.



The commission found that Google was leveraging its dominance in the market to strengthen its position in the market for online search services.



It identified a display of its commercial flight search program at a prominent position, to the disadvantage of verticals trying to gain market access, according to a statement by the Commission.



“Besides, it was also found that Google has provided a further link in such commercial units, which leads users to its specialized search result page (Google Flight) resulting into unfair imposition upon the users of general search services as well,” CCI said in the statement.



Last year, the European Commission had imposed a 2.4-billion-euro ($2.7-billion) fine on Google, the largest infringement to date against a single company, for abusing its dominant position as a search engine on the Internet to favor its shopping service and demoting offerings by rival players.



