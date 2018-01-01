

Shanghai Stocks Fall 4%



SHANGHAI – The Shanghai Stock Exchange closed on Friday with losses of 4.05 percent or 132.20 points to end the session at 3,129.85 on a day marked by widespread declines on all exchanges after a volatile day on Wall Street a day before.



The other mainland Chinese stock exchange, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, also closed in red on Friday, and slipped 3.58 percent or 371.36 points to stand at 10,001.23.



For the week, the Shanghai stock exchange was down 9.6 percent and the Shenzhen stock exchange shed 8.46 percent.



