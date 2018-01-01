 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 10,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Canada Leads Team Figure Skating Rankings ahead of USA, Japan

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Canada was leading the Team Figure Skating Event on Friday with 17 points after the Men’s Single and Pair Skating Short Programs at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Patrick Chan placed 3rd in the Men’s Short, in which Japan’s Shoma Uno shone, to add 8 points to Team Canada’s total, while Meagan Duhamel and partner Eric Radford, who placed 2nd in the Pairs, bringing Canada’s total to 17.

The USA managed just 14 points after 4th placed finishes by Nathan Chen in the Men’s Short, and Alexa Scimeca and Chris Knierim in the Pairs.

Japan was temporarily in third place, thanks largely to Shoma Uno’s outstanding showing, as Miu Suzaki and Ryuichi Kihara placed a lowly 8th in the Pairs.

Russian couple Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, competing under the neutral Olympic flag, topped the Pairs rankings ahead of the Canadian duo of Dufamel and Radford and German pair Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot.

The figure skating events continue on Feb. 11-12.
 

