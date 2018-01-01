 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Durant, Curry, Thompson Help Warriors Beat Mavs

OAKLAND – Forward Kevin Durant scored 24 points and led a group of five players in double figures to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 121-103 on Thursday.

Durant also had nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks, helping the Warriors get over a slide that lost them two straight games.

Point guard Stephen Curry got 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, while shooting guard Klay Thompson celebrated his 27th birthday by scoring 18 points, including two three-pointers in six attempts.

In the first quarter, Curry overtook veteran shooting guard Vince Carter of the Sacramento Kings to become the seventh best three-point scorer of all times, having netted 2,982 of them.

Power forward Draymond Green put behind a $50,000 fine imposed by the NBA’s disciplinary committee – for using offensive language at an official in the last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder – and scored a double-double of 12 points, 10 rebounds, apart from two blocks and two steals.

Green became the 10th Warriors player to reach the mark of 600 steals.

Veteran power forward David West had 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 17 minutes of action.

The young Dennis Smith Junior was the highest scorer for Dallas with 22 points, while veteran power forward Dirk Nowitzki also shined with a double-double of 16 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and two blocks.

This loss was the second in a row and eighth out of the last 10 games for the Mavericks – who are languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference standings –, and was Golden State’s 10th consecutive win against Dallas.
 

