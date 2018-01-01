 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 10,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Lakers Keep Up Momentum in Win against Thunder

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers, playing without the recently traded Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr., made light work of the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 106-81 win at the Staples Center on Thursday.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Lakers with 20 points and Brandon Ingram added 19, while Paul George was top scorer for the visitors with 29 points in 34 minutes.

The Lakers (23-31), who were without the injured rookie Lonzo Ball for the 12th consecutive game and have won 12 of their last 16 matches since Jan. 7, once again showed how much they have improved in defense.

Oklahoma City (31-25), which was without injured star duo Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, had the game’s highest scorer in George, with Steven Adams adding 13.
 

