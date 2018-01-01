 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Maldives President’s Envoy in China to Seek Support amid Political Crisis

BEIJING – An envoy of the president of the Maldives visited Beijing and met the Chinese foreign minister to seek support for the Maldives government after a recent political crisis has threatened stability in the country, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry reported on its website that Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Mohamed Saeed, the finance minister of the Maldives, on Thursday and told him that China believes the archipelago should return to normalcy in accordance with law.

Wang said the government of the Maldives and other implicated parties should resolve their differences through dialogue, adding that China respected the principle of not interfering in the internal affairs of the other countries, as mandated by the United Nations.

He said that international community should play a “constructive role” to promote stability and development in the island nation.

Saeed said that the government of the Maldives would protect Chinese employees and organizations in the country, which is also a popular tourist destination for Chinese tourists.

The Maldives President, Abdulla Yameen – who has refused to implement orders of the Supreme Court and declared a state of emergency in the country on Feb. 6 –, has sent representatives to traditional allies such as Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and China to drum up support during the ongoing political crisis.

Other countries such as India and the United States, as well as the UN, have urged Yameen to lift the state of emergency and free the two Supreme Court judges who were arrested after they ordered the release of opposition leaders last week.
 

