

China Consumer Price Index Rises 1.5%



BEIJING – China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), the main indicator of inflation, increased 1.5 percent year-on-year in January, 0.3 percentage points less than in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.



The increase in the prices of non-food items of 2 percent and in services of 2.3 percent drove inflation, the NBS said.



The Bureau also released the Producer Price Index (PPI), which increased 4.3 percent year-on-year in January, compared to the 4.9 percent recorded in December.



The recent increase in the CPI is the lowest in the last six months, owing to the small increase in prices in the transport and tourism sectors.



The PPI also was also at its lowest in the last 14 months.



