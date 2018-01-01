 
  HOME | USA

Trump Taps Beverly Hills Tax Attorney to Head IRS

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump nominated California attorney Charles “Chuck” Rettig on Thursday to head the Internal Revenue Service.

Rettig is an expert in tax and finance, a long-time tax lawyer with the Hochman, Salkin, Rettig, Toscher & Perez law firm in Beverly Hills.

If confirmed by the Senate, he will have to take over at the IRS amid the ambitious tax reform launched by Trump and recently approved by Congress, a revamping of the tax code that includes noteworthy tax cuts for big companies and, to a lesser degree, for workers.

In addition, he will have to oversee the review of Trump’s own tax return after the mogul broke with presidential tradition by not making public his personal tax information, initially claiming that he would do so after the ongoing federal audit is concluded.

“Rettig has represented numerous taxpayers before every administrative level of the Internal Revenue Service as well as in matters before the Tax Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, and various other taxing authorities,” the White House said in the announcement of his nomination for a seven-year term at the head of the tax collection agency.

The IRS, where Rettig served as chair of the Advisory Council for almost 20 years, has suffered significant budget and staff cuts in recent years.
 

