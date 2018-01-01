

Portugal Reaches Futsal Euro Final with 3-2 Win over Russia



LJUBLJANA – Two powerful goals by Andre Coelho in the 31st and 36th minutes enabled Portugal to rally from a first-half deficit and reach the Futsal Euro final with a 3-2 victory Thursday evening over Russia.



Russia, runner-up in the previous three editions of this event (2012, 2014 and 2016), opened the scoring at Arena Stozice in the Slovenian capital in the fourth minute on a goal by Brazilian-born Eder Lima and that 1-0 lead held up for the remaining 16 minutes of the first half and the first 10 minutes of the second half.



But the offensive action started heating up with 10 minutes left in regulation.



Coelho tied the contest at the 30-minute mark with a powerful looping shot and then gave the Portuguese a 2-1 lead on a potent strike just over five minutes later.



In the final minute, Bruno Coelho scored from the edge of his own box to give Portugal a 3-1 lead before Russia pulled one back seven seconds later on Lima’s second goal.



With the win, Portugal has advanced to the Futsal Euro final for the second time; the Iberian nation also reached the championship match in 2010 but lost to seven-time champion Spain.



