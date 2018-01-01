

“Fifty Shades Freed” and “The 15:17 to Paris” to Hit Theaters on Friday (VIDEOS)



LOS ANGELES – “Fifty Shades Freed” and Clint Eastwood’s “The 15:17 to Paris” are slated to hit theaters this weekend.



Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan portray their characters Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey one last time in the third and final installment of the steamy “Fifty Shades” trilogy by E.L. James.





Meanwhile, Eastwood goes all out with “The 15:17 to Paris” in a showcase of realism and authenticity that tells the story of the heroes who stopped terrorist Ayoub El Khazzani in August 2015, thus averting a potential massacre on board a European train.



Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone play themselves in the film that depicts their experience foiling the attack while riding the high-speed Thalys train 9364 from Amsterdam to Paris.







Also hitting the box office will be “Peter Rabbit,” a 3D live-action adaptation of the classic children’s tale by Beatrix Potter about the adventures of a rebellious rabbit as he tries to sneak into a farmer’s garden.







Finally, Mexican actress Marimar Vega stars in “La boda de Valentina” (Valentina’s Wedding), a romantic comedy by director Marco Paolo Constandse.







