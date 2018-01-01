

Western Hemisphere Nations Seek Commitments to Fight Corruption at Lima Summit



LIMA – Representatives from the countries of the Americas met on Thursday to begin discussing how to fight corruption, an issue to be further discussed by the hemisphere’s heads of state and government at the 8th Summit of the Americas in Lima on April 13-14.



The discussion will occur during the meeting of the Summit Implementation Review Group (GRIC), the entity charged with managing the summit process and which over the next two days will deal with both the matter of corruption and the details of organizing the summit.



During the sessions, delegates will discuss and negotiate the content of the so-called “Lima Commitment: Democratic Governance Against Corruption,” a document prepared by Peru that will be submitted for the approval of the leaders attending the Summit of the Americas.



According to Antonio Garcia Revilla, Peru’s national coordinator for the Summit Process, speaking during the opening ceremony, the document to be discussed “includes concrete commitments on the issue of governance in the face of corruption.”



“For Peru, it’s of vital importance that concrete actions be coordinated to confront corruption. As we’ve mentioned, it’s a transnational threat that makes social inequalities more acute,” the diplomat said.



Garcia said that it is hoped that the concrete actions encompassed in the document will seek ways to prevent corruption, particularly by broadening citizen participation and transparency, protection of whistleblowers, education in democratic values, the creation of codes of conduct, control of political financing and training of judges and prosecutors, among other things.



“We’re seeking a concrete, practical result ... We believe that the will demonstrated by the delegations will be the basis for achieving the consensus being demanded by the public for the fight against corruption,” he added.



The Peruvian proposal to make corruption the central theme of the upcoming Summit coincides with the widespread scandal involving Brazil’s Odebrecht construction firm, which has hit the entire Peruvian political class very hard, including President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.



