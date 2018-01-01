

Argentine Congresswoman Calls for Soccer Players to Finish School



BUENOS AIRES – Congresswoman Josefina Mendoza, of Argentina’s ruling Cambiemos coalition, delivered a letter Thursday to the Argentine Soccer Association calling on all soccer players to finish their education, no matter the degree.



The lawmaker, who is the president of the Argentine University Federation, also asked the national team, captained by Lionel Messi, to wear an emblem on their jerseys marking the 100th anniversary of the Argentine university reform.



The reform was implemented during the 1916-1922 administration of Hipolito Yirigoyen, of the Radical Civic Union party, to which Mendoza belongs.



“Many youths see soccer as a model life worth pursuing, which is why I call for the university reform to be symbolically recognized,” the congresswoman said in a statement. “The AFA should find a way to urge soccer clubs in the entire country to encourage their players to study. Not all players reach the First Division.”



The lawmaker addressed her missive to the soccer association’s executive committee and its president, Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia.



Mendoza called on the association to “motivate players to finish their education, no matter the degree.”



“Soccer is a widespread passion and it will be center stage this year because of the World Cup,” the lawmaker said. “It would be a good idea to talk about the AFA, because it has had a position regarding public education and not because of the other more complicated matters that are always voiced.”



“We take pride in our national public education” system, as well as in the national soccer team, Mendoza said.



