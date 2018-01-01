 
Caracas,
Friday
February 9,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

Miami Scientists Patent New Cocaine Test

MIAMI – Florida International University (FIU) scientists have patented a new test that detects the presence of cocaine in another substance or in the human body in a few seconds, the Miami school said on Thursday.

To find the drug, investigators only need to add a liquid solution to the substance being examined, which, if it contains traces of cocaine, starts to glow under a blue light in a few seconds.

In the case of humans, the substance tested is a saliva sample, FIU said.

The test was developed by Yi Xiao, a professor of chemistry at FIU and her students in the College of Arts, Sciences and Education, the university said.

Conventional tests for detecting cocaine in a person’s body “are more expensive, complicated and time consuming,” Yi said.

Law enforcement agencies must first obtain blood or urine samples to be tested in a laboratory, and the results usually take weeks, with many false positives and negative yields, the scientist said.

With the new test, “accurate results can be obtained within a fraction of time and at an affordable cost,” Yi said.

Whether applied on substances or saliva, the test developed by Yi and her students yield outcomes in one step without requiring expensive equipment or laboratory-based services.

The federal government has declared a national health emergency in the face of an opioid epidemic that is causing hundreds of deaths, and “there is a worry that cocaine use might be on the rise for the first time in a decade,” FIU said.

A recent State Department report cites growing cocaine production in Colombia and a rise in cocaine seizures along the US border with Mexico.

FIU researchers are now working to license and commercialize the test.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved