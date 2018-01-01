 
Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Salsa Remix of “Almost Like Praying”

MIAMI – Lin-Manuel Miranda will release a salsa remix of “Almost Like Praying” on Thursday, featuring Gloria Estefan, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Luis Fonsi, to raise money for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

“Although it has been over four months since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, the island still needs a lot of help jump-starting its basic infrastructure, including electricity, bridges and thoroughfares, medical attention and other vital programs,” Miranda said in a statement.

Miranda composed the original song to benefit Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria and featured artists like Ruben Blades, Juan Luis Guerra, Ednita Nazario, Gilberto Santa Rosa and Tommy Torres, among others.

Miranda will release the salsa version himself following an interview on Thursday at New York’s Radio Mega studios, a subsidiary of SBS broadcasting in Miami and Puerto Rico.

The song hit No. 1 in digital sales in 17 countries and all proceeds will go to the Hispanic Federation, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping the Latino community in the United States.

The creator and star of the successful musicals “Hamilton” and “In the Heights” has made the island’s relief efforts a personal endeavor, sending an emergency shipment to his family’s hometown of Vega Alta.
 

