

Argentine Albertengo Ready to Fight for Spot in Monterrey’s Starting Line-Up



MONTERREY, Mexico – Argentine forward Lucas Albertengo, a back-up with the Mexican soccer league’s Monterrey Rayados, said he was ready to compete for a spot in the starting line-up before the end of the 2018 season.



“I decided to come and fight for a spot, to do my thing and to show that I can deliver, even though I recognize my teammates’ abilities, who I respect, value,” the 27-year-old player said Wednesday during his introduction as the team’s latest back-up.



Albertengo came up with Argentina’s Atletico de Rafaela, where he debuted as a professional in 2012.



He later switched to Independiente, which won the 2017 South American Cup.



Albertengo is an aggressive forward who knows how to get the ball to the penalty area and can provide movement to the Rayados’ offense, which is already one of the most solid in the Mexican league, led by players such as Colombians Aviles Hurtado and Dorlan Pabon, Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori and Uruguayan Jonathan Urretavizcaya.



“I am well aware of the Rayados’ strengths. I used to watch Mexican soccer in Argentina, and there are strong players on this team,” Albertengo said. “I might remain on the bench during some matches, but I am here to contribute and to support my teammates when I am not on the field.”



The Rayados lost last year’s final to bitter rivals the Tigres. This season, the Rayados are in first place, with three wins, two ties and 11 points.



Monterrey will play Toluca on Sunday.



