

Olimpia, Motagua Lead Honduran-League Standings; Real España Loses



TEGUCIGALPA – Olimpia and Motagua lead the Honduran-league standings with 12 points apiece at the end of sixth-round action, while defending champion Real España’s struggles deepened with a 1-0 loss to Universidad Pedagogica Francisco Morazan (Lobos UPNFM).



In a high-scoring round in which 18 goals were scored in five games, Olimpia produced the biggest offensive onslaught in a 6-1 rout Wednesday night of third-placed Honduras Progreso (10 points).



The Teguicigalpa-based squad now is atop the standings with 12 points, ahead of city rival Motagua based on goal differential. Both are undefeated with records of 3-3-0.



Motagua, which this week lost its hold on first place in the Honduran Liga Nacional’s Clausura tournament, was leading Platense 3-2 Wednesday until late in the game but had to settle for a 3-3 draw when the hosts scored the equalizer with five minutes remaining.



Real España (6 points), for its part, had been undefeated heading into its game against Lobos UPNFM, albeit with only one win and three draws to its credit.



Another previously unbeaten team, Marathon (8 points), dropped its first match in a 1-0 defeat Wednesday against Real Sociedad (4 points), which earned its first victory of the 18-game Clausura.



Vida (7 points) won 3-0 at home Wednesday over Juticalpa (4 points), which is at the bottom of the standings with four points but does have a game in hand.



The biggest surprises of the sixth round were the defeats suffered by España and Marathon, both of which are based in the northern city of San Pedro Sula.



Besides Juticalpa, España, Marathon and Platense (5 points) also have a game in hand.



