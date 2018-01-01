

King of Spain’s Basketball Cup 2018: Player’s Syndicate Announces Strike



MADRID – Following five hours of negotiations, Spain’s Association of Basketball Clubs and its Basketball Players’ Syndicate on Thursday called off talks and thus maintained a strike that looks set to disrupt the forthcoming Copa del Rey final in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria scheduled to take place between Feb. 15-18.



The key to the dispute is the renewal of the collective agreement, which expired in December, whereby funds are paid into a Social Fund by the club association (ACB).



“Unfortunately we have broken the negotiations because despite the effort made to meet the conditions of the union, it has not been possible to agree on the social fund,” said Esther Queralto who represents the clubs.



The 2018 Copa del Rey will be the 82nd edition of the final which is managed by the Spanish Association of Basketball Clubs.



The president of the players association, Alfonso Reyes, stated he was defending “a constitutional right” and asked to “be shown some respect.”



Queralto said she hoped the trade dispute could be separated from the sports event.



The argument is over a payment of 315,000 euros ($385,950) into the social fund.



