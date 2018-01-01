 
Caracas,
Friday
February 9,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

TalCual: Opposition Unity or Venezuelan Disaster?
The worst that can happen to democracy in Venezuela at a time like this is an opposition rift. It would be a total disaster

By TalCual

Unfortunately, an agreement was not reached between the government of Nicolás Maduro and the democratic sectors of Venezuela during the talks held in the Dominican Republic. Reports have shown that those who rule the country were never willing to come an understanding. The intentions of the Maduro regime were revealed thanks to a proposal made by the attending foreign ministers as José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, the former Spanish Prime Minister, looked bad in the eyes of the public opinion. Definitely, this character must be left out for the forthcoming talks, which we hope will take place sooner rather than later.

We believe that the Opposition launched this initiative with a failure of origin: its delegation was not made up of all the factors it should have from the beginning. It seems to us that necessary efforts should have been made to ensure the presence of members from other opposition parties such as Causa R (Cause R) and Avanzada Progresista (Progressive Advance). However, having added a technical commission made up of top level representatives was a good move.

We find that the performance of delegation members was pretty good, yet we believe that they failed to communicate what they were doing and to confront the repeated lies from government spokespersons. We understand that at times they had to consult each other in order to adopt a position, but having blatantly exposed the incessant lies of Jorge Rodríguez, the Venezuelan Communications Minister and chief negotiator for the Government, was a very bad move.

Worst of all, no agreement was reached and a presidential election will be held in April. Participating or not is the first issue here. We initially encouraged participation, but the decision to bar the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) opposition coalition and some of its parties such as Primero Justicia (Justice First) and Voluntad Popular (Popular Will) from the presidential election, makes us reconsider the situation. We continue to believe that there is a big chance to defeat the Government through votes; that the vast majority of Venezuelans want to get out of this mess through peaceful and democratic means.

In any case, we hope that whatever the decision is the result of a political analysis made with the brain and not the liver. That everything is well discussed. That whatever the agreement reached is a unitary decision. The worst that can happen at a time like this is an opposition rift. It would be a total disaster.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved