Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

Spanish Soccer Club Malaga Presents Its 3 New Signings

MALAGA, Spain – Spanish La Liga team Malaga presented on Thursday the last three of its winter signings: Algeria midfielder Mehdi Lacen, Nigerian forward Isaac Success and Belgian midfielder Maxime Lestienne.

The new players were officially presented during a press conference by the Andalusian club’s sporting director, Mario Husillos, the club said.

“I’m delighted to be here. We are aware of the difficulty, but we are very hopeful that the team will be saved. Now it’s about work and more work to achieve good results,” Lacen, who spent the last seven years at Getafe and is set to take on the number 25 shirt at the Andalusian side, told reporters.

Malaga has put in a woeful performance so far this season in Spain’s top-flight league and languishes in last place, four points off Las Palmas.

“We are in a difficult situation, but we’ll try to contribute as much as possible to get out of the position we’re in,” said Lestienne, who was signed on loan from Russian club Rubin Kazan.

The Belgian forward is to wear the number 22 shirt, while Success, on loan from English side Watford, will take on number 17.

Malaga has a tough league match draw ahead hosting second-place Atletico Madrid on Saturday.
 

