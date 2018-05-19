

Windsor Shop Stocked Up on UK Prince Harry, Markle Merchandise ahead of Wedding



WINDSOR, England – Patrons with a fondness for the British monarchy would find a local gift shop in the English town of Windsor, which will soon host the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, brimming with regal knick-knacks to commemorate the upcoming union.



Harry, 33, the youngest son from the marriage between the late Princess Diana and Charles, Prince of Wales, is set to marry Los Angeles-born actress Markle, 36, at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.



A souvenir shop in the center of Windsor has capitalized on the royal goings-on and boasts a treasure trove of trinkets emblazoned with the official royal engagement photograph, from coffee mugs, key rings, fridge magnets to commemorative spoons and even masks of the royal family.



The enduring appeal of a royal wedding was exemplified by the mugs on sale on the shelf above the Harry and Markle section of the shop, which instead depicted Harry’s older brother, Prince William and his marriage to Katherine, Duchess of Cambridge, which took place at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 and was watched by tens of millions around the world.



