

Three More Mexicans Arrested for Jewelry Heist in Uruguay



MONTEVIDEO – Police arrested three more Mexican citizens on Thursday as suspects in the robbery earlier this week of the jewelry store inside the Conrad Hotel in the beach resort of Punta del Este, the Uruguayan Interior Ministry said.



Nine other suspects were arrested earlier in connection with Tuesday night’s robbery.



The three men were captured in the southwestern province of Colonia and taken to court in the southeastern province of Maldonado, the Interior Ministry said in a Twitter post.



The three Mexicans “were about to board a boat to travel to Buenos Aires (Argentina),” and had already dispatched a piece of luggage that was recovered and seized by authorities, the ministry said, telling EFE that 13 or 14 individuals were involved in the heist.



Telemundo reported that the robbers, with their faces covered, entered the jewelry store at 8:00 pm after breaking the windows and stole jewelry worth an undetermined amount.



Police spokesman Joe Lopez told FM Gente, a Maldonado radio station, that the suspects brandished an air pistol to subdue store employees.



The suspects fled in a vehicle that had been parked near the hotel in downtown Punta del Este.



