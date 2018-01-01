

Cruz Azul Beats Puebla 2-0 in Copa Mx Play



PUEBLA, Mexico – Chilean Martin Rodriguez and Spaniard Edgar Mendez led Cruz Azul to a 2-0 win over Puebla, helping the team stay alive in Mexico’s Copa Mx tournament.



Rodriguez scored a goal in the 55th minute, while Mendez added a second goal three minutes later.



The win on Wednesday gave coach Pedro Caixinha his first victory with Cruz Azul, which has three points in Group 2, one less than Oaxaca and Puebla.



Cruz Azul struggled in the first half, but the team picked up the pace in the second half, scoring two quick goals to change the momentum of the match.



In other Copa Mx action, Toluca beat Santos Laguna, the leader in Group 4, 2-0, while Tampico Madero upset Atlas 2-1.



Tampico jumped to first place, with six points, while Atlas and Veracruz, both with three points, are right behind them.



The fifth round of the Copa Mx tournament will be played Feb. 20-21.



