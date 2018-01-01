 
Caracas,
Friday
February 9,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Russian Athletes to Hold Olympic Flag during PyeongChang Opening Ceremony

MOSCOW – Russian athletes will march under the Olympic banner instead of their national flag in the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Games, the head of the Russian delegation said on Tuesday.

Stanislav Pozdnyakov told members of the press that efforts were being made to have their country’s flag present at the closing ceremony Feb. 25.

“At the moment, our delegation comprises 168 athletes, almost all of them have already arrived,” Pozdnyakov confirmed to reporters, as quoted by state-owned Russian news agency TASS.

“Eighty members of our delegation will take part in the opening ceremony,” Pozdnyakov added.

The Russian team will not officially represent their country, as the International Olympic Committee had banned the team on Dec. 5, 2017 over allegations of widespread use of performance enhancing substances.

The delegation of athletes deemed “clean” by the IOC will instead participate as “Olympic Athletes of Russia” under the neutral Olympic flag.

During the Opening Ceremony, a volunteer member of the Russian delegation chosen by the PyeongChang organizing committee is to hold the Olympic flag.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved