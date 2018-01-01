

Philippines Hot Air Balloon Festival Flies High for People on the Ground



ANGELES CITY, Philippines – Hundreds of people in the Philippines drifted over to the first day of a festival Thursday celebrating balloons, aviation and a lot more than just hot air.



Around 1,000 people turned up at the Hot Air Balloon Festival in the Clark Freeport Zone of Angeles City, some 73 kilometers northwest of Manila in Pampanga Province.



The spacious grounds of the Clark Freeport Zone – the former site of the United States’ Clark Air Base – were a suitable spot to accommodate the 26 bulging hot air balloons that were the highlight of the 22nd edition of the festival, an epa journalist reports.



The multicolored balloons, all of them creatively colored and some in the shape of animals or other characters were launched into the air in stages in the morning and take an aerial tour of the area before returning in the afternoon.



Though the balloons are piloted by teams, the 26 balloons don’t compete with each other and act more as an exhibition for the festival that promotes tourism and aviation for Pampanga Province.



Not to be risen above of, the Aerosuperbatics Wing Walkers – pairs of acrobats who do tricks on top of the wings of flying planes – also made an appearance high above the heads of the amazed spectators.



The event, which runs until Sunday was organized in coordination with the Department of Tourism and Omni Aviation, a flying institute located near Clark Freeport.



