 
Caracas,
Friday
February 9,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Most of the Missing in Taiwan Quake Have Been Rescued

TAIPEI – Search and rescue teams in Taiwan continued to brave the intense cold and repeated aftershocks on Thursday and rescued 50 of the 58 people who went missing after a magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocked the island earlier this week.

The rescue mission intensified in the last few hours with fears of more aftershocks with the emergency teams rescuing dozens of people trapped inside damaged or partially collapsed buildings.

Korean seismologist Sun Wen, on an observation visit, told the media on Thursday that the rescue operation has been efficient.

Wu Jia-chi, a member of the rescue team and who has also taken part in other rescue missions in Taiwan, said that this time the rescue efforts have been more complicated owing to the frequent aftershocks and cramped space that has blocked free movement.

So far, nine people have died, 270 have been injured and eight remain missing, according to the latest figures released by the authorities.

A domestic worker from the Philippines – who was in the seventh floor of the Yun Men Tsui Ti residential building – a Canadian couple and a child and four Chinese adults in the Hotel Meilun are believed to be among those who are still missing, according to the Hualein emergency operations center.

The earthquake, measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale, occurred on Tuesday around 22 kilometers (13.7 miles) from the city of Hualien, at a depth of 10.6 kilometers.

Hundreds of tremors of varied magnitudes were recorded before and after the earthquake, which Chen Kuo-chang, director of the weather bureau’s Seismological Center, described as something unusual.

Taiwan is located on the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” an area known for intense seismic activities, and was hit by a magnitude-7.6 earthquake in 1999 that killed at least 2,415 people.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved