Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Snowboarder Lucas Eguibar to Bear Spain Flag at PyeongChang Winter Games

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Spanish snowboarder Lucas Equibar, who will bear his country’s flag in the opening ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, told EFE on Thursday that it was an honor to be selected, and that he was already counting down the hours.

The boardercross world champion was speaking on the eve of the inauguration of the Winter Games in South Korea.

“I told them when they notified me that it was a great honor for me to bear the flag,” he said.

“It is a tremendous pleasure and I thank them for this gift with all my heart,” added Eguibar, whose 24th birthday coincidentally falls on the same day as the opening ceremony, giving him double the reason to celebrate the occasion.

He spoke to EFE having just touched down in South Korea with his team, and said he was looking forward to getting settled in at the Olympic Village in PyeongChang.

Spain is set to compete in the Olympic Winter Games from Feb. 9-25 with a team of 13 athletes: eight competing on snow and five on ice.
 

