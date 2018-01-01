 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

South Korean President to Meet North Korean Delegation at PyeongChang

SEOUL – South Korean President Moon Jae-in is set to meet with top officials of the North Korean delegation attending the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, including Kim Yo-jong, the sister of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the presidential office in Seoul announced on Thursday.

Moon is planning to hold a meeting and a lunch on Saturday with members of the North Korean delegation, a presidential spokesperson confirmed to EFE.

Pyongyang’s delegation is led by North Korea’s honorary president, Kim Yong-nam, and is expected to land at the Incheon International Airport on Friday and stay in South Korea until Sunday.

The meeting will be held a day after the opening ceremony of the Games, which the North Korean delegation is also scheduled to attend along with a delegation from the United States, led by US Vice President Mike Pence, as well as representatives of other countries.

The visit of Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, marks the first visit of a Kim dynasty member to the South while Kim Yong-nam is the highest-ranking official of the regime to visit the neighboring country officially.

The historic visit, along with the participation of 22 North Korean athletes, its famous cheerleaders’ squad and an orchestra that is set to play two concerts during the games, has been criticized by many as a propaganda campaign by the North to improve its image globally.

North Korea’s participation in the Winter Olympics comes after a landmark agreement between the two Koreas during several high-level meetings – the first in two years – and follows a period of escalated tension in the region over continuous weapon tests by Pyongyang.
 

