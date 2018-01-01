

China Hails Rapprochement between South, North Korea during Winter Olympics



BEIJING – China hailed on Thursday the rapprochement between the two Koreas during preparations for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and asked the United States to not hamper the efforts.



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a joint press conference with Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairman of the African Union Commission, that while the two sides are trying to open the doors to peace, “it is not right for other parties to close the door.”



“We hope that dialogue during the Olympics will extend to routine dialogue and dialogue between DPRK (North Korea’s official name) and the ROK (South Korea’s official name) will be expanded to dialogue between all the relevant parties, especially between DPRK and the United States,” he added.



Wang’s comments follow recent developments in bilateral ties between the two Koreas surrounding the Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang county, including the announcement that Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, will represent North Korea at the event where the teams of the two Koreas will march under one flag during the opening ceremony.



“In recent times, the two sides have had positive interactions in preparations for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and as the biggest neighbor of the Korean peninsula we support that to break the deadlock and ease tensions on the Korean peninsula,” Wang said.



“It is important to suspend provocative actions and try to maintain peace and stability in the Korean peninsula as much as possible and to create a conducive atmosphere for talks,” he added.



