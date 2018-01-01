

Colombia’s Frank Nicolas Carreno Wins Empire State Building Run-Up



NEW YORK – Colombia’s Frank Nicolas Carreno finished in 1st place in the traditional Empire State run-up on Wednesday by climbing 1,576 stairs in 10 minutes and 50 seconds.



Australia’s Suzy Walsham won the title in the women’s category in the 41st edition of the competition, finishing in 12 minutes and 56 seconds.



Walsham won the title for the sixth consecutive year and ninth since she has started participating in the competition held Wednesday evening in New York’s most famous building.



The finishing point was located in the building’s observatory on the 86th floor at a height of 326 meters from the ground floor.



Neither Carreno nor Walsham could break the records made by Paul Crake (2003) and Andrea Mayr (2006), who had finished in 9:33 minutes and 11:23 minutes, respectively.



Two hundred runners from all around the world participated in the competition that challenges runners to run along a narrow, windowless staircase, that can only accommodate two people at a time, making it tougher for the competitors.



