HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Canadian Osborne-Paradis Registers Best Time in 1st Men’s Downhill Training



JEONGSEON, South Korea – Canadian Manuel Osborne-Paradis registered the fastest time in the first training session for the Men’s Downhill skiing in Jeongseon on Thursday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.



The 33-year-old skier, appearing at his fourth Winter Olympics, notched a time of 1:40.45, 0.31 seconds faster than second placed Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud, who took bronze in the Downhill at Sochi four years ago.



Switzerland’s Mauro Caviziel registered the third best time, completing the 2.9-kilometer (1.8-mile) long course in 1:40.90.



Reigning Olympic downhill champion, Matthias Mayer of Austria, was fourth, coming in at 1:41.20.



Results from Top 5 in Men’s Downhill First training:



Manuel Osborne-Paradis (CAN) 1:40.45



Kjetil Jansrud (NOR) 1:40.76



Mauro Caviziel (SWI) 1:40.90



Matthias Mayer (AUT) 1:41.20



Brice Roger (FRA) 1:41.37

JEONGSEON, South Korea – Canadian Manuel Osborne-Paradis registered the fastest time in the first training session for the Men’s Downhill skiing in Jeongseon on Thursday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.The 33-year-old skier, appearing at his fourth Winter Olympics, notched a time of 1:40.45, 0.31 seconds faster than second placed Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud, who took bronze in the Downhill at Sochi four years ago.Switzerland’s Mauro Caviziel registered the third best time, completing the 2.9-kilometer (1.8-mile) long course in 1:40.90.Reigning Olympic downhill champion, Matthias Mayer of Austria, was fourth, coming in at 1:41.20.Results from Top 5 in Men’s Downhill First training: Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

