|
JEONGSEON, South Korea – Canadian Manuel Osborne-Paradis registered the fastest time in the first training session for the Men’s Downhill skiing in Jeongseon on Thursday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.
The 33-year-old skier, appearing at his fourth Winter Olympics, notched a time of 1:40.45, 0.31 seconds faster than second placed Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud, who took bronze in the Downhill at Sochi four years ago.
Switzerland’s Mauro Caviziel registered the third best time, completing the 2.9-kilometer (1.8-mile) long course in 1:40.90.
Reigning Olympic downhill champion, Matthias Mayer of Austria, was fourth, coming in at 1:41.20.
Results from Top 5 in Men’s Downhill First training:
- Manuel Osborne-Paradis (CAN) 1:40.45
- Kjetil Jansrud (NOR) 1:40.76
- Mauro Caviziel (SWI) 1:40.90
- Matthias Mayer (AUT) 1:41.20
- Brice Roger (FRA) 1:41.37