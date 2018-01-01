 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Canadian Osborne-Paradis Registers Best Time in 1st Men’s Downhill Training

JEONGSEON, South Korea – Canadian Manuel Osborne-Paradis registered the fastest time in the first training session for the Men’s Downhill skiing in Jeongseon on Thursday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

The 33-year-old skier, appearing at his fourth Winter Olympics, notched a time of 1:40.45, 0.31 seconds faster than second placed Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud, who took bronze in the Downhill at Sochi four years ago.

Switzerland’s Mauro Caviziel registered the third best time, completing the 2.9-kilometer (1.8-mile) long course in 1:40.90.

Reigning Olympic downhill champion, Matthias Mayer of Austria, was fourth, coming in at 1:41.20.

Results from Top 5 in Men’s Downhill First training:

  1. Manuel Osborne-Paradis (CAN) 1:40.45


  2. Kjetil Jansrud (NOR) 1:40.76


  3. Mauro Caviziel (SWI) 1:40.90


  4. Matthias Mayer (AUT) 1:41.20


  5. Brice Roger (FRA) 1:41.37
 

