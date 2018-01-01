 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 8,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Rubio Helps Jazz Beat Grizzlies 92-88 in Seventh Consecutive Win

MEMPHIS – Ricky Rubio netted 29 points to help the Utah Jazz register their seventh consecutive victory on Wednesday, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 92-88 at the FedExForum in Memphis.

Rubio, who averaged one point per minute, put up 29 points, converting 8 of 16 field goal attempts – including 2 of 4 three-pointers – and scored 11 free throws out of 14.

He also had eight rebounds – seven of them defensive – and made three assists.

Reserve Rodney Hood was the second highest scorer with 18 points, while Rudy Gobert was the best behind the paint for Utah, scoring 8 points and catching 12 rebounds, apart from making two assists and two blocks.

The Jazz (26-28) converted 42 percent (29-69) of their field goal attempts.

Shooting guard Andrew Harrison led the attack for the Grizzlies (18-36) with 23 points and 4 assists, but couldn’t help his team avoid its fifth straight loss.

Spaniard Marc Gasol was the second highest scorer for the Grizzlies with 20 points and converted 2 out of 20 field goal attempts, as well as catching six rebounds and making five assists.

Power forward JaMychal Green and small forward Dillon Brooks had 11 points each for the Grizzlies.
 

