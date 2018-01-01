

Schalke Headed to German Cup Semis after 1-0 Win over Wolfsburg



GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany – Schalke 04 grabbed the last remaining spot in the German Cup semifinals with a 1-0 victory on Wednesday over Wolfsburg.



The hosts took the lead in the 10th minute on a goal by Guido Burgstaller at the end of counter launched by Amine Harit from in front of the Schalke net.



Schalke had a chance to double their lead five minutes later, but Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels turned aside a strike by Marko Pjaca.



The visitors threatened twice in quick succession about midway through the first half.



On the first occasion, Schalke keeper Ralf Fährmann sent Maximilian Arnold’s free kick for a corner, which set up an effort by Yunus Malli that bounced off the cross-bar.



The only highlight of a mostly quiet second half came in the 84th minute, when a Wolfsburg free kick led to a header that forced Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka to make a timely goal-line clearance.



Schalke join Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt in the semifinals.



