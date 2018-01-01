 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 8,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Schalke Headed to German Cup Semis after 1-0 Win over Wolfsburg

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany – Schalke 04 grabbed the last remaining spot in the German Cup semifinals with a 1-0 victory on Wednesday over Wolfsburg.

The hosts took the lead in the 10th minute on a goal by Guido Burgstaller at the end of counter launched by Amine Harit from in front of the Schalke net.

Schalke had a chance to double their lead five minutes later, but Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels turned aside a strike by Marko Pjaca.

The visitors threatened twice in quick succession about midway through the first half.

On the first occasion, Schalke keeper Ralf Fährmann sent Maximilian Arnold’s free kick for a corner, which set up an effort by Yunus Malli that bounced off the cross-bar.

The only highlight of a mostly quiet second half came in the 84th minute, when a Wolfsburg free kick led to a header that forced Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka to make a timely goal-line clearance.

Schalke join Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt in the semifinals.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved