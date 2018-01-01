 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 8,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Spanish Triple Jumper Says She’s Looking to Scrape Out More Distance

MADRID – Spanish triple jumper Ana Peleteiro, who finished seventh at the 2017 World Championships in Athletics in London, has started the new year in auspicious fashion with a strong performance at a meet in France and said on Wednesday she was determined to claw out even more distance.

The native of the northwestern town of Ribeira spoke to reporters inside Madrid’s Gallur Sports Center, the venue for Thursday’s Madrid Indoor Meeting, the third event of the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Tour.

“The 14.20 (meters) was unexpected ... a surprise that really motivates me because it means the work is paying off. I want to go step-by-step. I have a good coach (Cuba’s Ivan Pedroso) and a good team to try to claw out (more distance) centimeter by centimeter,” said Peleteiro, who managed 14.23 last year in London.

Also competing in Madrid is Russian two-time high jump world champion Mariya Lasitskene, who cleared 2.04 meters at an event in Volgograd, Russia, in late January and is approaching the world indoor record of 2.08 m held by Sweden’s Kajsa Bergqvist.

“I feel good physically ... I’m not worried about the numbers just competing with dignity, although I hope to improve on 2.04,” she said.

The other big star at the Madrid meet, Ethiopian 1,500-m indoor and outdoor world-record holder Genzebe Dibaba, is coming off running the second-fastest indoor time ever – a 3:57.45 earlier this month in Karlsruhe, Germany.

Even so, she seems far from satisfied.

“I planned on running faster (on Saturday) in Karlsruhe, but the time slipped away from me on the last two laps,” she said through an interpreter.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved