

Spanish Triple Jumper Says She’s Looking to Scrape Out More Distance



MADRID – Spanish triple jumper Ana Peleteiro, who finished seventh at the 2017 World Championships in Athletics in London, has started the new year in auspicious fashion with a strong performance at a meet in France and said on Wednesday she was determined to claw out even more distance.



The native of the northwestern town of Ribeira spoke to reporters inside Madrid’s Gallur Sports Center, the venue for Thursday’s Madrid Indoor Meeting, the third event of the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Tour.



“The 14.20 (meters) was unexpected ... a surprise that really motivates me because it means the work is paying off. I want to go step-by-step. I have a good coach (Cuba’s Ivan Pedroso) and a good team to try to claw out (more distance) centimeter by centimeter,” said Peleteiro, who managed 14.23 last year in London.



Also competing in Madrid is Russian two-time high jump world champion Mariya Lasitskene, who cleared 2.04 meters at an event in Volgograd, Russia, in late January and is approaching the world indoor record of 2.08 m held by Sweden’s Kajsa Bergqvist.



“I feel good physically ... I’m not worried about the numbers just competing with dignity, although I hope to improve on 2.04,” she said.



The other big star at the Madrid meet, Ethiopian 1,500-m indoor and outdoor world-record holder Genzebe Dibaba, is coming off running the second-fastest indoor time ever – a 3:57.45 earlier this month in Karlsruhe, Germany.



Even so, she seems far from satisfied.



“I planned on running faster (on Saturday) in Karlsruhe, but the time slipped away from me on the last two laps,” she said through an interpreter.



