Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

Frankfurt Bests Mainz 3-0 to Claim Spot in German Cup Semifinals

FRANKFURT, Germany – Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Mainz 3-0 on Wednesday to secure a berth in the German Cup semifinals, joining Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

Ante Rebic put the hosts up 1-0 in the 17th minute, firing into an open net after visiting goalkeeper Rene Adler misplayed a back-pass and left the ball at the feet of Frankfurt’s Marius Wolf.

Though the goal resulted from an individual blunder, the advantage was an accurate reflection of the state of play, as Frankfurt was clearly the better side.

Mainz improved in the early minutes of the second half only to concede an own goal in the 52nd minute, when defender Alexander Hack deflected the ball into Adler’s net while trying to intercept a cross.

Frankfurt’s third goal was likewise the result of poor play by Hack, who gave up the ball to Omar Mascarell at the edge of the box and watched the Spaniard beat Adler to make it 3-0.

The situation grew worse for Mainz with the expulsion of Danny Latza on a straight red card in the 82nd minute.

Schalke and Wolfsburg face each other later Wednesday to decide the final semifinal slot.
 

