Avant Energy to Build Fuel Terminal Network in Northeast Mexico

MEXICO CITY – Mexico’s Avant Energy said on Wednesday it planned to build a $200 million network of fuel terminals to supply refined petroleum products from the port of Altamira in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas to the Bajio region.

“We are proud to develop this unique infrastructure network that provides superior logistics solutions to connect the high growth Bajio region with the U.S. Gulf Coast, the largest and most efficient market in the world for refined products,” Avant Energy CEO Luis Farias said in a statement.

Avant Energy is developing the SUPERA network with US-based partners Savage Companies, which will operate the terminals, and railway company Kansas City Southern de Mexico (KCSM).

“The marine terminal will be located in the Port of Altamira. It will be capable of unloading Panamax size vessels and providing storage for up to 1.2 million barrels of refined products,” Avant Energy said.

The terminal will have access to the Bajio region via the existing KCSM rail network.

“The initial inland terminal will comprise a storage and dispatch facility in Queretaro with direct connection to the KCSM system. This terminal is being designed to receive unit trains with storage capacity of 450,000 barrels. Both the marine terminal and the inland storage facility are expected to commence construction during 3Q 2018, and start commercial operation before the end of 2019,” Avant said.

Farias said the Mexican government’s “energy reform has allowed new players such as Avant Energy to participate in open markets, which will allow increased efficiencies to the supply chain and ultimately benefit the consumer.”
 

