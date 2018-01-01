|
PALMIRA, Colombia – Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) won Wednesday’s second stage of the Colombia Oro y Paz to remain the leader in the debut edition of the event.
The Colombian rider completed the 183-km course through Palmira with a time of 3:49:30, followed by Juan Sebastian Molano (Manzana Postobon) and Matteo Malucelli (Androni Giocattoli).
Gaviria, 23, is known as a sprint specialist.
The favorites to win the inaugural Colombia Oro y Paz, including Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Rigoberto Uran (EF Drapac), Sergio Luis Henao (Sky) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step), finished with peloton.