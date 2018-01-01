 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 8,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

European Space Agency to Launch New Mission to International Space Station

PARIS – The European Space Agency announced on Wednesday that it will launch a new mission to the International Space Station in 2019 geared toward researchers, engineers, emerging companies and space entrepreneurs.

“Earth observation and telecommunications, exobiology and space weather research are areas of great demand that will benefit” from the mission, the ESA said in a statement.

The commercial project, dubbed “Bartolomeo,” will “attract new European users to the (ISS), including a community of start-ups and space entrepreneurs. As companies piggyback off existing Station resources to reduce cost, new commercial opportunities will arise,” said the ESA.

Bartolomeo will provide an unobstructed view of Earth, direct terrestrial control of experiments and the possibility of recovering samples, the agency added.

The project will be constructed on the outside face of the ESA Columbus laboratory observation platform, launched 10 years ago and attached to the ISS orbiting some 400 kilometers (250 miles) above the Earth.

According to the ESA, the new project will provide “quick access to space, high-speed data feed and a unique vantage point,” all of which will be of great advantage to researchers.

The data feed, or download, capability of Bartolomeo will be 10 gigawatts per second, or enough capacity to download a high definition film in 30 seconds.

There will be 11 spaces on the new platform, the ESA said, and waiting time between signing a contract booking research space there and launching the experiment for installation on the ISS will be between one and two years, much less than the normal time to get experiments into space and run them.

The rental agreement for space on the Bartolomeo platform will be for at least one year and the project is scheduled for launch in 2019 on board a SpaceX Dragon rocket.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved