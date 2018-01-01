 
  HOME | Argentina

Fiat Launches New Model to Be Produced in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES – Fiat unveiled its Cronos model, which will be produced at its plant in Cordoba, at an event on Wednesday attended by Argentine President Mauricio Macri.

The automaker, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), said the Cronos marked a “great conclusion” to a period of “renovation” for the company in Latin America.

“In less than three years, we have launched seven new car models and the new line of Firefly engines,” FCA Latin America president Stefan Ketter said during the event at the Cordoba plant.

“Fiat Cronos comes on the market at the right time,” Ketter said.

Three versions of the Cronos will be offered: one with the innovative Firefly 1.3-liter engine and two with the 130 hp E.torQ 1.8-liter motor.

The Cronos will “make history” and be the “cornerstone” for suppliers and employees of Fiat, a company that is marking its 100-year presence in Argentina in 2019, Ketter said.

“Fiat is part of the economic and social history of Argentina and its people,” Ketter said. “Our objective is to continue to be a reference and a symbol of industrialization in this country.”
 

