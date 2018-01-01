

Barça Coach Expects Good Things from Yerry Mina



BARCELONA – FC Barcelona’s coach Ernesto Valverde said on Wednesday that he expects Colombian newcomer Yerry Mina to become a starter and did not rule out using him in this week’s decisive Copa del Rey match with Valencia.



“We expect that with his character, which is very good, he overcomes the problems he’s been having and becomes an important player for us,” Valverde said of the defender.



With Thomas Vermeulen sidelined by a muscle problem and Gerard Pique doubtful due to a knee injury, the possibility has increased that Mina will be tapped to join Samuel Umtiti on the back line for Thursday’s semifinal second leg against Valencia.



Valverde said that the Colombian is match fit and will be part of the starting 11 sooner or later.



