Eclectic French-Cuban Twin Duo Ibeyi Performs in Chile (VIDEO)

SANTIAGO – French-Cuban twin duo Ibeyi performed at the Nescafe Theater of the Arts in the Chilean capital, thrilling their fans.

Lisa-Kainde and Naomi Diaz, born in France, grew up in a musical household.

The twins’ father was famed Cuban percussionist Miguel “Anga” Diaz, a member of legendary Cuban ensemble Buena Vista Social Club, and their mother is French-Venezuelan singer Maya Dagnino.

After Anga’s death in 2006, the twins felt the need to sing to the departed, to say goodbye to those who never really leave.

The song “Yanira” is dedicated to their elder sister, who died in 2013 when the twins were 18.

On Tuesday night, the twins treated fans to their eclectic blend of genres, such as jazz, soul, electronic and hip hop.

Ibeyi, which in the West African Yoruba language means “twins,” released their self-titled debut album in 2015.
 

