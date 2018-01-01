HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

West Ham Signs Patrice Evra



LONDON – West Ham United announced on Wednesday the signing of veteran French defender Patrice Evra, who left Olympique Marseille last November after UEFA barred him from European competition for the rest of the season.



“West Ham United are pleased to confirm the signing of the vastly experienced Patrice Evra on a short-term contract,” the Premier League club said on its official Web site.



The UEFA ban, imposed after Evra kicked a fan during an altercation before the start of a Europa League match, does not prevent him from playing in domestic competitions.



For Evra, 36, the deal marks a return to the Premier League, where he won five league titles and the Champions League over the course of 8½ seasons with Manchester United.



“I’m really happy to be a Hammer, to be back in the Premier League and I love this game!” he said in comments posted on the London club’s Web site.



The Frenchman, who passed medical tests on Wednesday, thanked West Ham for giving him the opportunity.



“When I wake up and know I am going to work hard, to have fun with my teammates and give my best on the pitch, I want to say a massive thanks to West Ham, to the Chairman, to the manager to all my teammates, who have given me a nice welcome, my agent and my brother,” Evra said.



Evra could make his debut with 12th-placed West Ham in Saturday’s Premier League match against Watford.



