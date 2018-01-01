 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 8,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

West Ham Signs Patrice Evra

LONDON – West Ham United announced on Wednesday the signing of veteran French defender Patrice Evra, who left Olympique Marseille last November after UEFA barred him from European competition for the rest of the season.

“West Ham United are pleased to confirm the signing of the vastly experienced Patrice Evra on a short-term contract,” the Premier League club said on its official Web site.

The UEFA ban, imposed after Evra kicked a fan during an altercation before the start of a Europa League match, does not prevent him from playing in domestic competitions.

For Evra, 36, the deal marks a return to the Premier League, where he won five league titles and the Champions League over the course of 8½ seasons with Manchester United.

“I’m really happy to be a Hammer, to be back in the Premier League and I love this game!” he said in comments posted on the London club’s Web site.

The Frenchman, who passed medical tests on Wednesday, thanked West Ham for giving him the opportunity.

“When I wake up and know I am going to work hard, to have fun with my teammates and give my best on the pitch, I want to say a massive thanks to West Ham, to the Chairman, to the manager to all my teammates, who have given me a nice welcome, my agent and my brother,” Evra said.

Evra could make his debut with 12th-placed West Ham in Saturday’s Premier League match against Watford.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved