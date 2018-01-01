HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Ailing Mexican Singer Jose Jose Brought to US for Treatment



MIAMI – Mexican singer Jose Jose, who revealed last year that he was battling pancreatic cancer, arrived in the wee hours of Wednesday on a private jet and was taken directly by ambulance to Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital.



The family decided to bring the 69-year-old musical icon to the United States because they were convinced “he would receive better medical care in this country,” his wife, Sarita Sosa, told EFE at Miami International Airport.



It was nearly a year ago that the singer born in 1948 as Jose Romulo Sosa Ortiz revealed his medical condition in a video posted on social media.



A sources close to the entertainer acknowledged that the family was very worried and said that the last hours “have been nerve-racking.”



Jose Jose weighs less than 45 kilos (99 lbs.). He can no longer walk unaided and had to be carried off the plane that brought him to Miami from Toluco, Mexico.



Fears about his health intensified hours before his arrival in Miami after a magazine published a photograph of the singer in which he was nearly unrecognizable.



Jose Jose spent most of January in a Mexican hospital.



The performer traveled to the US accompanied by daughter Sorita and a medical team.



The singer was hospitalized in Mexico Jan. 11-31. The day he left the hospital, another daughter, Marysol, said on social media that her father was at home “being pampered and coddled” and “improving day by day.”



