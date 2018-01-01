HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Valencia Coach: Defeating Barcelona Is Difficult but Not Impossible



VALENCIA, Spain – Valencia’s coach acknowledged on Wednesday at a press conference that it would be difficult to eliminate Barcelona and reach the final of the Copa del Rey, but added that it was not an impossible task due to the conviction and ambition of his players.



“We are going to fight with everything we have. This is the game that decides if we get there. We are going to fight as best as we can, from the start until the very end,” said Marcelino Garcia Toral.



“The players are convinced of this and they are excited. We will be counting on the fans to be there with us. We are expecting a long game, a very tough game, and hopefully after the 90 minutes we will be able to say that we are in the Copa del Rey final,” he added.



Despite having to overcome a 1-0 loss from the first leg, Toral emphasized the importance of defending well throughout the game, as he acknowledged that Barça is going to overpower the Bats during a good part of the match.



“If we don’t defend well, we won’t go through. I am asking the fans to help us defend. We should be humble, because we know that we don’t have a team that can dominate Barcelona for 90 minutes,” Toral said.



