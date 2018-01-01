

Ilie Nastase’s Tennis Ban Reduced by 8 Months, Fine Doubled



An independent court of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) doubled on Wednesday the fine imposed in July on the former captain of the Romanian Federation Cup team, Ilie Nastase, to $20,000, but reduced his competition ban by eight months.



Initially, the ITF banned the 71-year-old tennis captain from entering any competition organized by the federation until January 2019 and suspended him from any official tennis position until 2021; however, now the ITF decided to reduce the two penalties by 8 months each.



The original sentence also fined the former Romanian world number one tennis player $10,000 for his “abusive” behavior and “racist” comments during the April qualifiers against the British team in the Fed Cup.



The 1973 French Open champion was declared guilty in 2017 of violating several articles of the Welfare Policy of the Fed Cup, but he appealed the sentence.



According to an ITF statement, Nastase made “inappropriate and racially insensitive” comments about the then-unborn child of Serena Williams and her fiance Alexis Ohanian, and made “advances of a sexual nature” towards Britain team captain Anne Keothavong.



He also made “abusive and threatening comments to the match officials and to members of the Great Britain team, refused to leave the court, and deliberately interfered with the opposing team,” according to the ITF statement on the sentence.



