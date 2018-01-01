HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Chile’s Santiago Wanderers Knock Off Peru’s Melgar from Copa Libertadores



LIMA – Chile’s Santiago Wanderers beat Peru’s Melgar 1-0 in Copa Libertadores, advancing to the third round of South America’s premier club soccer tournament.



The Wanderers will take on the winner of the match between Colombia’s Independiente Santa Fe and Venezuela’s Deportivo Tachira in the next round of play.



Midfielder Marco Medel scored what proved to be the deciding goal for the Chilean club right before the half in Tuesday’s match played at the Universidad Nacional San Agustin’s Estadio Monumental in Arequipa.



LIMA – Chile’s Santiago Wanderers beat Peru’s Melgar 1-0 in Copa Libertadores, advancing to the third round of South America’s premier club soccer tournament.The Wanderers will take on the winner of the match between Colombia’s Independiente Santa Fe and Venezuela’s Deportivo Tachira in the next round of play.Midfielder Marco Medel scored what proved to be the deciding goal for the Chilean club right before the half in Tuesday’s match played at the Universidad Nacional San Agustin’s Estadio Monumental in Arequipa. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

